Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) Stock Price Down 7.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) fell 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 7,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 17,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$5.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.58.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

