Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Trading Down 3.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.30 and last traded at $23.52. Approximately 1,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.

Dream Unlimited Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average of $16.24.

Dream Unlimited Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.1113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Dream Unlimited’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

