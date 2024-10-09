iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOA) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.15 and last traded at $36.15. Approximately 2,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.37.

iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.60.

About iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF (EAOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund of funds that tactically allocates 80\u002F20 global equites and US investment grade bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOA was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.