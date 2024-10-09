ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ) Trading Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.31 and last traded at $46.33. Approximately 2,418 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 27,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.62.

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.79. The firm has a market cap of $195.03 million, a PE ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Company Profile

The Robo Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (THNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence index. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in developing the technology and the infrastructure of enabling artificial intelligence. THNQ was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by ROBO Global.

