ORIX (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Stock Price Up 9.3% – Still a Buy?

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

