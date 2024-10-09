Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Trading Up 3.8% – Should You Buy?

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.85 and last traded at $24.85. 2,107 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 9,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65.
Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.
