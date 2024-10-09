iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (BATS:KWT) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (BATS:KWT – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.40 and last traded at $31.40. Approximately 852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.67.

iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $74.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (BATS:KWT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.48% of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (KWT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of all-cap stocks in Kuwait. KWT was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

