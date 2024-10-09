BATM Advanced Communications (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) Stock Price Down 7.3% – Here’s What Happened

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.
BATM Advanced Communications Price Performance
About BATM Advanced Communications
BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical divisions. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization, carrier ethernet and MPLS access solutions, and cyber network monitoring.
