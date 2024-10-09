ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY) Trading Down 4.4% – Should You Sell?

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY – Get Free Report) were down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.01 and last traded at $46.21. Approximately 1,521,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $48.36.

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average is $55.63.

Get ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 281.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 710.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 47,589 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX future positions resulting in a weighted average maturity of one month. SVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.