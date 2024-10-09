Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 23,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 20,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COCP

Cocrystal Pharma Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93. The company has a market cap of $18.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, norovirus, and respiratory virus infections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.