Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Trading Up 17.6% – Still a Buy?

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 17.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 25,962 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 16,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Acreage Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.33.

About Acreage

(Get Free Report)

Acreage Holdings, Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in cultivating and processing cannabis plants; manufacturing branded consumer products; distributing cannabis flower and manufactured products; and retailing dosable cannabis products to consumers. The company's products appeal to medical and adult recreational use customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.