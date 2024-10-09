MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Should You Sell?

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM – Get Free Report) was down 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 3,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 219,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57.

About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies

(Get Free Report)

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in three segments: Relaxation Salon, Digital Preventative Healthcare, and Luxury Beauty. The Relaxation Salon segment owns and franchises relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.