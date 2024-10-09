EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) Trading Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.35. 66,910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 245,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

EZGO Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

About EZGO Technologies

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Battery Cells and Packs; E-Bicycles Sales; and Electronic Control System and Intelligent Robots. The company rents and sells lithium batteries under the Hengmao brand; sells, franchises, and operates smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices; and sells battery cells and packs.

