EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) Trading Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.35. 66,910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 245,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.
EZGO Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.69.
About EZGO Technologies
EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Battery Cells and Packs; E-Bicycles Sales; and Electronic Control System and Intelligent Robots. The company rents and sells lithium batteries under the Hengmao brand; sells, franchises, and operates smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices; and sells battery cells and packs.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EZGO Technologies
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for EZGO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZGO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.