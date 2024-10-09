West African Resources (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Shares Down 28.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Free Report) fell 28.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.92. 28,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 21,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.
West African Resources Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93.
West African Resources Company Profile
West African Resources Limited engages in the mining, mineral processing, acquisition, exploration, and project development of gold projects in West Africa. The company has 90% interests in the Sanbrado Gold Project located in Burkina Faso; and Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso. It also holds 100% owned exploration license in the Toega Gold Project located in Burkina Faso.
