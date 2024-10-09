Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Trading Up 2.2% – Time to Buy?

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 681,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 922,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Gold Royalty Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $196.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Gold Royalty had a negative net margin of 484.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gold Royalty Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Royalty

About Gold Royalty

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 0.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,953,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 55,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 70.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 257,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

