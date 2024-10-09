Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Trading Up 2.2% – Time to Buy?

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 681,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 922,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.
The company has a market cap of $196.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Gold Royalty had a negative net margin of 484.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gold Royalty Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.
