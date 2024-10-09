NYLI Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NYLI Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.36 and last traded at $32.36. 461 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

NYLI Healthy Hearts ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 million, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.65.

About NYLI Healthy Hearts ETF

The IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (HART) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Candriam Healthy Hearts index, a market-cap-weighted index composed of global stocks with favorable health-related ESG ratings. HART was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by IndexIQ.

