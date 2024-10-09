Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) Shares Down 21.4% – Here’s Why

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 21.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 11,680,649 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,428% from the average session volume of 462,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
Color Star Technology Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43.
Color Star Technology Company Profile
Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.
Featured Articles
