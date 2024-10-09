Polaris Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $8.89. 753 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Polaris Renewable Energy Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.08.

Polaris Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

