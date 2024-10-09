Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,583 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.3% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 58,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 42,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average of $28.33. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $33.92. The firm has a market cap of $165.35 billion, a PE ratio of -486.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

