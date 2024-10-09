Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,653,000 after buying an additional 17,239 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 78,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,229,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,834,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 45,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,680,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $526.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $477.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $529.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $510.73 and its 200-day moving average is $495.78.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

