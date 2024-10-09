Verasity 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.25 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $28.20 million and $3.25 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000717 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,844,270,142 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,844,270,142 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.