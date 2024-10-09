Grin Price Reaches $0.0245 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $98,248.14 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,871.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.42 or 0.00529676 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009955 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.91 or 0.00106640 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.11 or 0.00244964 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00030010 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00029967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00072807 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

