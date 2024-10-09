Beldex Trading Up 32.3% Over Last 7 Days (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0750 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $501.11 million and approximately $12.01 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.06 or 0.03933002 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00042624 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007643 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00013017 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007017 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002219 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,928,151,318 coins and its circulating supply is 6,680,451,318 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.