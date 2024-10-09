Hop Protocol Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $912,593.97 and approximately $9,462.01 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.26 or 0.00255062 BTC.

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

