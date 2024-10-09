Sapphire Trading Down 11.9% This Week (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 28% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and $1,229.05 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sapphire has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.06 or 0.03933002 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00042624 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007643 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00013017 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007017 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,915,817,191 coins and its circulating supply is 1,895,241,369 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

