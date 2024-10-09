Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Down 4.5% This Week

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $33.84 million and approximately $37,141.52 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00048495 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00035240 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012887 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000416 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.