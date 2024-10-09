Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Trading Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.17 and last traded at $12.17. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

