Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Stock Price Down 6.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Free Report) dropped 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.21. Approximately 1,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 19,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality assets, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties.

Featured Articles

