Cannabist (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Shares Down 3.4% – Time to Sell?

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.21. 695,650 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 432,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.
Cannabist Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26.
Cannabist Company Profile
The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and provision of cannabis products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers spanning flower, edibles, oils, and tablets under the Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, Hedy, gLeaf, Classix, Press, and Amber brand names.
