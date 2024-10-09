Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Trading 6.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.74. 139 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85.

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells telecommunications, energy, automobile, electronic, and construction products worldwide. It operates through Infrastructure, Electronics & Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments segments. The company offers telecommunications products, such as broadband systems, routers/network equipment, and wireless products; and optical fiber cables and identifiers, optical closures/termination boxes, optical connectors/cords, fusion splicers/optical connecting tools, optical fiber line monitoring/management systems, optical active component, and metal communication cables, as well as wiring materials.

