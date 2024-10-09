iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) (OTC:IGCC) Shares Up 2.3% – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) (OTC:IGCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 200,930 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,110,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.
iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) Trading Down 1.6 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC)
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.