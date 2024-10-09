Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Trading Up 20.3% – Time to Buy?

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Free Report) was up 20.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.55 and last traded at $32.55. Approximately 6,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,047% from the average daily volume of 523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

Mineral Resources Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.52.

Mineral Resources Company Profile

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services, Iron Ore, Lithium, Energy, and Other Commodities. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.

