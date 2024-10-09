China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Trading 6.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.25 and last traded at $26.25. Approximately 812 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

China Gas Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95.

Get China Gas alerts:

China Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $1.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from China Gas’s previous dividend of $0.43.

China Gas Company Profile

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipelines, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial users; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.