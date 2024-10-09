IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) (TSE:IPLP) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) (TSE:IPLP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$10.00 and last traded at C$10.00. 3,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 126,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.01.
IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$543.82 million and a PE ratio of 50.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90.
About IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO)
IPL Plastics Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various packaging solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions (LF&E), Consumer Packaging Solutions (CPS), and Returnable Packaging Solutions (RPS).
