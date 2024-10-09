Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Trading Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.77 and last traded at $41.77. 30,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 50,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.32.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.55. The firm has a market cap of $605.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Company Profile

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

