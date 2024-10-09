Nano (XNO) Price Hits $0.86 on Major Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $114.01 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001406 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,841.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.23 or 0.00529623 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00106488 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.36 or 0.00245486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00030011 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00029923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00072748 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.