Rockingstone Advisors LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rockingstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.5% of Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 96,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 89,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 45,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

JPM stock opened at $210.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.22. The company has a market capitalization of $605.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $225.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

