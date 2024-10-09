Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Buys 409 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $172.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $279.30 billion, a PE ratio of 254.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

