Rockingstone Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Rockingstone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,143,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 694,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,829,000 after buying an additional 13,909 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 109,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 22,358 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.38. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $135.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

