Premia (PREMIA) Reaches One Day Volume of $5,170.79

Premia (PREMIA) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. Premia has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $5,170.79 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Premia token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Premia has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Premia

Premia’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. The Reddit community for Premia is https://reddit.com/r/premiafinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Premia is blog.premia.blue.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

