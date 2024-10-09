Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Matic has a total market cap of $54.53 million and $14.23 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.90 or 0.00254592 BTC.

Wrapped Matic Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 147,879,842 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 146,468,300.22617984. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.37823269 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3361 active market(s) with $12,341,642.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Matic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

