KonPay Trading Down 17.8% Over Last Week (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. KonPay has a total market cap of $693,277.98 and $75,457.26 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KonPay has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One KonPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KonPay alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.90 or 0.00254592 BTC.

KonPay Coin Profile

KonPay launched on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. KonPay’s official message board is konpay.medium.com. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io.

KonPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KonPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KonPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KonPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.