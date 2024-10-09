Fusionist (ACE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $77.69 Million

Fusionist (ACE) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Fusionist token can currently be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00003272 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Fusionist has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fusionist has a market cap of $77.69 million and approximately $8.93 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.90 or 0.00254592 BTC.

Fusionist Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 146,307,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,020,915 tokens. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio.

Fusionist Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 146,307,870 with 39,020,915 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 2.07385923 USD and is down -2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $9,952,577.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusionist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusionist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

