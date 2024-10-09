Trust Co of Kansas Sells 244 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trust Co of Kansas lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 4.1% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.6 %

XOM stock opened at $122.07 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $481.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.