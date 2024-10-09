Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AIZ. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.40.

NYSE:AIZ traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.62. 303,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,014. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.78. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.57. Assurant has a 12-month low of $144.61 and a 12-month high of $201.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Assurant will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $103,642.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,962.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $103,642.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,962.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $267,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $717,329.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,179,000 after acquiring an additional 255,471 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Assurant by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,159,000 after buying an additional 12,935 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Assurant by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 566,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,118,000 after buying an additional 96,021 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Assurant by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 383,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,765,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Assurant by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,089,000 after buying an additional 19,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

