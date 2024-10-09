Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF) Shares Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.60 and last traded at $22.70. Approximately 2,203 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.
Malaga Financial Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $205.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.68.
Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter.
Malaga Financial Announces Dividend
About Malaga Financial
Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. It offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits, business banking, consumer, and demand deposits.
