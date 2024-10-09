Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF) Shares Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.60 and last traded at $22.70. Approximately 2,203 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

Malaga Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $205.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.68.

Get Malaga Financial alerts:

Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter.

Malaga Financial Announces Dividend

About Malaga Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Malaga Financial’s payout ratio is 38.61%.

(Get Free Report)

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. It offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits, business banking, consumer, and demand deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Malaga Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malaga Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.