C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,045.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,187 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 3.2 %

Broadcom stock opened at $180.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $841.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.83 and a fifty-two week high of $185.16.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 9.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $25,941,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,399,515.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,452 shares of company stock valued at $56,396,638 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

