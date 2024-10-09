Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.8% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,966,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,379,676,000 after acquiring an additional 338,494 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,904,000 after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock remained flat at $489.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,232,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,370,438. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.37. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

