ReGen III (CVE:GIII) Shares Down 2.6% – Here’s Why

ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 7,390 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 40,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

ReGen III Trading Up 11.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.66.

ReGen III Company Profile

ReGen III Corp., a cleantech company, engages in the used motor oil refining business in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as Gen III Oil Corporation and changed its name to ReGen III Corp.

