MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.15. 414,309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 456,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of MariMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $56.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.80.

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby's Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand.

