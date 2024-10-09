MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.15. 414,309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 456,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of MariMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
Get Our Latest Report on MariMed
MariMed Stock Performance
MariMed Company Profile
MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby's Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MariMed
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- What are earnings reports?
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for MariMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MariMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.